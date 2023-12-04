Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 6.1% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,236,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,012,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In related news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Stem by 33.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,438 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stem by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stem by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 1.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

