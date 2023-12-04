Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Trading Down 3.1%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.14. 221,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 768,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $194,659,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 4,340,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $75,141,931.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $194,659,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,793,333 shares of company stock worth $273,924,092 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 573,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 132.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 52.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

