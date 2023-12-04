VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Up 28.6%

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 330,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 126,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.46.
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
