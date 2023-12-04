Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Increases By 13.2%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.
NYSE:JLL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
