Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Increases By 13.2%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

