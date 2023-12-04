Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 124,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $145.31. 1,213,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,501. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.46. The company has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

