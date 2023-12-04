Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Buys 928 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 0.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

