Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 348,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 270,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,565. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.