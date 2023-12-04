Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $1.87 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,013 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. 141,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,373. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

