Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,686 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,363 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,534. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

