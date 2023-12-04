Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 5,334 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.96. 5,487,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,424. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

