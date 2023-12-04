iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,123,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.09. 279,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,792. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

