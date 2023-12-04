Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 819,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,635. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.96%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

