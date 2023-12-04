Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.40. 1,318,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.