Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $2.46 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.63. 1,291,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,614. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.