Buckingham Strategic Partners Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $39.29. 13,859,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,870,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

