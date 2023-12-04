Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 113.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,708. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.