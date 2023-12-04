Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1,194.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 381,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,814. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

