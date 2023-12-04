Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,938 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.84% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after buying an additional 328,651 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,063. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.