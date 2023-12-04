Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 2,186 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,961. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

