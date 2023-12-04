Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 107,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Allie Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $458.16. 1,716,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,917. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $354.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

