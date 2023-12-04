Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.45% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period.

Shares of DFEM stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $24.09. 105,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,609. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

