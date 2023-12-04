Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $11.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VB stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.80. The company had a trading volume of 340,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,299. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

