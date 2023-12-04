Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,255 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

