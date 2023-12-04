Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 81,162 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,007,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,162 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned 1.69% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $139,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,847. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

