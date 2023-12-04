Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Acquires Shares of 57,327 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.07% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $132,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.93. 128,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,227. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $696.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.42 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

