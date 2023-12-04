Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $15.17 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.43. 251,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

