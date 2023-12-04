Buckingham Strategic Partners Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,748,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,420 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $60,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $687,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $35.38. 48,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,601. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.