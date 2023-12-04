Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Has $3.90 Million Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.69% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the second quarter valued at $9,379,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 446,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 272,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,980,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS VNM traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 243,017 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $562.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

