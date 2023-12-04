Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Takes $2.24 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FormFactor by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 191,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,837. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.18 and a beta of 1.18. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,396 shares of company stock worth $1,185,981. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

