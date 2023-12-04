Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Invests $6.12 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.50. 4,394,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,088. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

