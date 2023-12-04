Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Purchases Shares of 698,778 Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 698,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,000. Target Hospitality makes up 1.0% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after acquiring an additional 149,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 843,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 190,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 0.4 %

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. 128,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,772. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $80,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,694 shares of company stock worth $143,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

