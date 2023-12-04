Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New $13.54 Million Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 352,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,000. Mobileye Global accounts for about 1.4% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -490.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.33.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

