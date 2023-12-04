Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New $20.27 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,272,000. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.1% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $152.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.