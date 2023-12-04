Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Purchases Shares of 932,800 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 932,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,645,000. Kenvue accounts for 2.6% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,895,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $135,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Argus started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,542,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,740,936. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.