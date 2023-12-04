RDST Capital LLC Acquires 13,190 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RDST Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 8.5% of RDST Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after buying an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,404,000 after purchasing an additional 596,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.49. 299,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $285.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

