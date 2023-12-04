Old West Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $37.69. 5,511,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,640,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

