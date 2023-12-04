HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $64.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.07. 913,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,332,000 after acquiring an additional 207,014 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in HF Sinclair by 12.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in HF Sinclair by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

