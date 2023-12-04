RingCentral’s (RNG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of RNG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.94. 603,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,617. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 515.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 26.3% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,841,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

