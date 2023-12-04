Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Kirkland’s stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.38. 310,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $43.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.