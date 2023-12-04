Brookline Capital Management Upgrades Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Buy

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 148,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,609. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.