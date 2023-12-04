Lbp Am Sa Lowers Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,440 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.96. The stock had a trading volume of 158,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

