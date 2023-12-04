WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.07 on Monday, reaching $294.55. The company had a trading volume of 248,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.65 and its 200-day moving average is $280.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $301.67.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

