Lbp Am Sa Sells 33,596 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,596 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $191.36. The stock had a trading volume of 145,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,815. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

