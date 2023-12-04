WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 647.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $597.73. 647,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.63 and its 200-day moving average is $519.72. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $628.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.