NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $123,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 95.8% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $15.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $451.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,513,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,053,977. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

