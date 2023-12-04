Ariel Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,816 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Aflac worth $42,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 535,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

