Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,181 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $153.32. 332,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average is $146.84.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

