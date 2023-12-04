Mount Lucas Management LP Takes $2.46 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,961. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.