Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $30.19 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,257,517 shares during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties makes up 1.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Urban Edge Properties worth $30,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 240,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UE. Evercore ISI cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.