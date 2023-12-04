Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,120,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,497,000. SMART Global accounts for about 2.9% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of SMART Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,041,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SMART Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.75. 102,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $869.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

